BRS to Scale Up Attacks on Government on Krishna River Issue

Hyderabad: The BRS has decided to rally public opinion against the Congress government which it claimed had seriously undermined the state’s interests by agreeing to hand over control of projects on the Krishna to the Krishna River Management Board.

To that end, the BRS will hold a public meeting on February 13 in Nalgonda, where party president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will pick up the attack.

Rao, for the first time on Tuesday after his accidental fall that required a surgery and nearly two months of recuperation, visited Telangana Bhavan, where he was given a rousing reception by his party leaders and workers.

Addressing party MLAs and leaders from constituencies in the Krishna river basin, Rao said: “We will go about this fight and launch a movement with the same spirit with which we fought for a separate state.” He said the decision would affect many districts.

The meeting was attended by senior leaders and former ministers including T. Harish Rao, G. Jagadish Reddy, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and others.