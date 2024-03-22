Top
BRS State General Secretary Joins Congress in Revanth's Presence

21 March 2024 7:22 PM GMT
Nukala Naresh Reddy. (File Image: Facebook)

Hyderabad: BRS state general secretary Nukala Naresh Reddy joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his residence on Thursday. Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy invited Naresh Reddy into the Congress. Chinnagudur ZPTC Muralidhar Reddy of Mahbubabad, Nukala Venugopal Reddy, High Court advocate Balu Chauhan, JAC leader Ashok Kumar, former sarpanchs Nukala Abhinav Reddy and Banoth Ram Lal also joined the Congress.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
