BRS Stages Protest Demanding Bonus for Paddy

Nizamabad/Kamareddy: BRS leaders and activists staged protests in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts on Thursday, demanding Rs.500 as bonus for paddy.

In response to a call given by the BRS high command, former MLAs and other senior leaders took part in the rasta roko and dharna programmes.

In Kamareddy, former government whip Gampa Govardhan staged a rasta roko at Nizamsagar cross roads against the “anti-farmer” policies of the Congress government. BRS activists also staged dharna demanding a payment of Rs.500 as bonus to farmers for the common variety paddy.

They raised slogans against chief minister A Revanth Reddy and the state government.

Speaking at the dharna, Gampa Govardhan said the Congress government cheated the farmers by assuring them a hike in Rythu Bandhu, bonus for paddy, and procurement of paddy by ensuring a minimum support price.

The former BRS MLA warned that the party would intensify the agitation if the Congress government failed to resolve the problems of farmers.

In Nizamabad, the BRS staged a dharna at Dharna chowk near the municipal corporation office on Thursday.

Zilla Parishad chairman Dadannagari Vittal Rao, mayor Dandu Neethu Kiran, Nizamabad urban development authority former chairman C Prabhakar Reddy and other leaders were present.

Similar protests were held in all the assembly constituencies in both the districts.