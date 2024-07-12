BRS Says TG Erred in Voting It Out

New Delhi: The BRS continued to assert that the people of Telangana erred by not electing it to power in the state's Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. On Thursday, the party pointed to reports of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu seeking Rs 1 lakh crore from the Centre as further evidence of voters' purported mistake.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao took to social media saying that supporting strong regional parties ensures effective representation in Delhi, contrasting Telangana's outcomes with Andhra Pradesh's election of TD candidates.

During recent elections, the BRS positioned itself as Telangana's advocate but secured only 39 seats in the Assembly and none in the Lok Sabha. Previously holding nine Lok Sabha seats, the BRS found its influence diminished when the BJP held a majority. Now, with BJP reliant on support from other regional parties, the BRS remains on the sidelines as others negotiate with the Central government.