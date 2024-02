Hyderabad: The BRS on Tuesday announced that it would renominate Vaddiraju Ravichandra for the lone seat the party can win in the February 27 Rajya Sabha election. The decision was announced by BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao after discussions with senior leaders.

Ravichandra will file his nomination on Thursday, the last date. His current term in the Rajya Sabha is set to end on April 2.