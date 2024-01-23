BRS Remembers Activists When Out of Power: BJP

Hyderabad: Former BJP MLA N. Raghunandan Rao found fault with the BRS for remembering the sacrifices of the activists ten years after winning power, and only after an election defeat. The BRS leaders were having a re-think after their defeat, he said.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad, Raghunandan Rao asked why the BRS did not nominate those who toiled for the party for the Assembly polls. They could make up for it in the Lok Sabha polls, he said.

“The BRS neglected those who sacrificed their lives for statehood and left them to fend for themselves. The martyrs are remembered only when the polls are near. The party did not do justice to Sankaramma, mother of Srikanth Chary who sacrificed his life,” Raghunandan Rao said.

The party should atone for its sins to the martyrs' families and activists and seek apology from them. BRS leaders K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao go to the new Martyrs’ Column and make a promise about many seats they would give the statehood activists.

“There are reports that BRS is selling the Medak, Chevella and Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seats. Medak is being promised to those who sold land worth hundreds of crores near the ring road and those who cheated the oustees of Mallannasagar and Pochammasagar, he said.



