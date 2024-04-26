BRS Receives Another Blow in Warangal

Warangal: The BRS has received another blow with the mayor of the GWMC, Gundu Sudharani, quitting the party and joining the Congress. He did so in the presence of TPCC working president Jayaprakash (Jagga) Reddy in Hyderabad on Thursday.

This happened when the BRS was trying to regain its strength after the massive shock it got from former deputy chief minister and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiam Srihari and his daughter Dr Kadiam Kavya, who left the party after the Warangal LS ticket was released. They joined the Congress.

After facing a massive debacle in the assembly elections, many key leaders of the BRS deserted the party. These included former MLAs, MPs, MLCs, Municipal and ZP chairpersons and MPPs along with many second-rung leaders, who all joined the ruling Congress party.

For the past few days, the BRS city mayor was not participating in any major programmes of the party. She did not even participate in the meeting held two days back in support of BRS party’s LS candidate Dr Maripelli Sudheer BRS party working president KT Rama Rao attended the meeting as chief guest.

In March, Sudharani accompanied by Congress party’s Warangal Incharge minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. But she denied joining the Congress at that time and said she met the CM to discuss the development works under GWMC limits.

Meanwhile, the BRS leaders said the three-year term of Sudharani as City Mayor would end by May. Since 15 BRS corporators joined the Congress in the presence of endowment minister Konda Surekha, Sudharani feared that they would move a no-trust motion against her. Hence she decided to quit the BRS and join the Congress.