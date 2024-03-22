Hyderabad: Congress MLC Balmoor Venkat on Thursday accused the BRS social media wing for posting fake and false information against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in connection with the Chitrapuri Society.

Speaking to mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, the MLC warned that the government would take action if the BRS social media wing posted false information. “What is the connection between the Chief Minister and the corruption in the Chitrapuri Cociety? Why did the BRS government fail to take action when the scam took place?” Venkat said.

If the BRS had any evidence, they could lodge a complaint with the police, he said. The Congress was transparent in accepting complaints and probing them.