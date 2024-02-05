BRS Plans Massive Public Meeting on Krishna Water Sharing Issue

Hyderabad: The BRS is expected to hold a public meeting in Nalgonda district with two lakh people in the third week of February to explain to the people the issues around Krishna water sharing and handing over of projects to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to the people, sources said.

Earlier, BRS legislator Harish Rao accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of displaying arrogance and disseminating misleading statements, half-truths, and sophistry regarding the handover of projects to the KRMB.





Harish Rao asserted, "The truth that K. Chandrashekar Rao did not hand over the projects to the Centre for 10 years, and the Congress is giving them in just two months cannot be hidden." He referred to KRMB meeting minutes, indicating the handover within the next month, with engineers requiring CRPF permission for inspections.

Questioning why engineers-in-chief accepted the handover and discussed employee salaries, Harish Rao claimed the Congress responded only after his inquiries. He refuted Chandrashekar Rao's approval claims, emphasising their sacrifice in the Pothireddypadu issue.



Harish Rao recalled the former chief minister’s opposition to Rayalaseema and Pothireddypadu projects during the Assembly stall in 2005. He called on Revanth Reddy to acknowledge his party's role in state bifurcation.



He said that Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had told BRS MPs who met him recently that the handover of projects was closed issue.





