BRS Party Councilor Arrested for Land Grabbing in Bhupalpally

Hyderabad: Police booked Raheel Ahmed, son of former BRS MLA Shakeel Ahmed, as an accused in a road accident on March 18, 2022, that killed eight month-old Ranveer Chauhan in Jubilee Hills. Police said Aamir was driving his father’s SUV with an MLA sticker posted on it when the accident occurred.

At the time of the accident, driver Mohammed Affan had been named as the accused. The new development came after the police collected witness accounts and the statement of Affan.

Aamir was involved in another accident on December 24, 2023 night, when he rammed a car into barricades before Praja Bhavan and fled to Dubai after evading the police.