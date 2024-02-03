BRS MPs Oppose Transfer of Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam Projects

BRS Mps voiced their discontent on Friday to Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat regarding the transfer of Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam projects to the Krishna River Management Board. The BRS MPs submitted a memorandum outlining their concerns about the potential adverse impact of the decision on the state.

In the memorandum, the BRS articulated its objections to the transfer of these critical projects to the board, stating that such a move would inflict irreparable damage on Telangana state’s interests. The BRS MPs urged the Union minister to reconsider and withdraw this decision, advocating for the allocation of water on a 50:50 basis to both states until the conclusion of the Krishna tribunal hearing.

Following the submission of the memorandum, it was reported that the Union minister informed the MPs that the Telangana government had consented to handing over the projects to the board. Subsequently, addressing the media, BRS leader in the Lok Sabha Nama Nageshwar Rao expressed deep concern over the potentially severe repercussions for Telangana state due to this decision.

He urged the withdrawal of the decision, highlighting the detrimental impact on farmers in districts within the Krishna river basin. Rao emphasised that the BRS would initiate a mass movement to address this critical issue if this was not done.