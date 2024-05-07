BRS MLC Kavitha’s judicial custody extended till May 14

BRS MLC Kavitha’s judicial custody extended till May 14New Delhi: A day after rejecting the bail of BRS MLC K Kavitha, the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi here on Tuesday extended her judicial custody till May 14 in money laundering case.



On Monday, the court rejected Kavitha’s bail petition filed in connection with the case registered against her for her alleged involvement in Delhi liquor scam.

As the arguments on bail application of Kavitha were concluded, the court pronounced the order rejecting her bail. Presently, Kavitha is lodged in Tihar jail in New Delhi.

It was the CBI that first registered the Delhi liquor scam case and took up the probe and later ED started a detailed investigation based on the First Information Report (FIR) issued by the CBI. The ED arrested Kavitha on March 15, 2024 from her residence in Banjara Hills and shifted her to New Delhi. The ED lodged her in Tihar jail in New Delhi. The CBI arrested her on April 11, 2024.