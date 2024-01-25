BRS MLAs met CM at Harish’s behest: Raghunandan

Hyderabad: Former BJP MLA N. Raghunandan Rao claimed that the four BRS MLAs who met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy were sent by BRS leader Harish Rao to exert pressure on the party. Rao went on to assert that a fierce internal battle is unfolding within the former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s family, particularly regarding the coveted Medak MP seat.

Speaking to the media about the recent developments, Rao stated, "There is a tug of war in the KCR family for the Medak MP seat, with Kavitha expressing her interest. Did the four BRS MLAs meet Revanth Reddy without the knowledge of Harish Rao? They met him with his permission. The press conference they held was coerced, and they are on the verge of leaving the party to join the Congress."Raghunandan Rao dismissed the explanation that the MLAs met the CM as part of protocol, questioning whether such practices were followed during the BRS regime. He attributed the current turmoil within the BRS to internal power struggles, predicting the party's decline post the upcoming Parliament polls.Drawing parallels with historical political maneuvers, Rao remarked, "History is repeating itself, with the Congress now employing strategies reminiscent of the BRS's earlier tactics."