BRS MLAs Focused On Land Grabbing Only: Surekha

Warangal: Instead of focusing on the development of their constituencies, the BRS MLAs were involved in land grabbing and rowdyism during the previous government, alleged endowments minister Konda Surekha.

Along with Warangal West MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy and Wardhannapet MLA K.R. Nagaraju, she held a review meeting on various developmental activities in Warangal on Saturday.

Later, speaking to the media, Surekha alleged that the BRS dispensation did not utilise the CMRF and CDF funds and the Warangal East MLA who boasted that he did enormous development in the constituency failed to utilise even Rs.3 crores of the said funds.

The Congress government is committed to the all-round development of Greater Warangal by converting it into the second largest city in the state. Every constituency in the district will get a new playground and the Warangal bus stand will be renovated with ultra-modern facilities, she said.

The government already allocated Rs.10 crores for each constituency for developmental works. The minister directed the officials of the various departments in coordination with MLAs to prepare proposals for taking up required developmental works immediately.

She condemned the comments made by former BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha against the Congress government regarding the Indravelli meeting by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

“ People are laughing at “liquor queen” Kavitha for her comments on Priyanka Gandhi regarding the implementation of Congress Six Guarantees. In what position, her nephew Himanshu offered silk clothes to Lord Sri Rama at Bhadrachalam,” she questioned.

She slammed the BRS leaders, who looted the state in the last ten years driving it into debt, for criticizing the Congress government.