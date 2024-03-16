Top
BRS MLA's Brother Arrested for Illegal Mining in Patancheru

DC Correspondent
15 March 2024 7:03 PM GMT
BRS MLAs Brother Arrested for Illegal Mining in Patancheru
Patancheru’s BRS legislator G. Mahipal Reddy’s brother G. Madhusudhan Reddy. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Patancheru’s BRS legislator G. Mahipal Reddy’s brother G. Madhusudhan Reddy was arrested on Friday for illegal and excessive mining by police.
Madhusudhan Reddy was presented at the Sangareddy court after medical check-ups. Hundreds of BRS followers condemned the arrest, and main vain bids to stop the police vehicle carrying Madhusudhan Reddy.

Based on allegations against the accused for illegal and excessive mining in Patancheru area, Sangareddy collector ordered a task force inquiry into the issue. The task force panel, headed by the Sangareddy revenue divisional officer, found several discrepancies and illegal mining operations at the behest of Madhusudhan Reddy, upon which he was arrested.
He is alleged to have taken four acres of government property on lease, but was mining on another four acres of property, even as he ignored orders of the state mining board and the Pollution Control Boar


