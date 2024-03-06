Hyderabad: One more BRS MLA, Kale Yadaiah representing Chevella, met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Tuesday. The sudden development triggered speculations that Yadaiah would join the Congress soon.

However, Yadaiah clarified that he met the CM to discuss development programmes in his constituency and there was no political significance attached to this meeting.

During an informal chat with mediapersons, Revanth Reddy responded on this issue. When media persons asked whether Yadaiah was joining the Congress, Revanth Reddy said, "What's wrong in an MLA meeting a CM? A bad precedent was set by the previous BRS government on opposition MLAs meeting the CM. If an opposition MLA meets the CM, they projected as if it was a sin. A CM is for the state and not for a political party.”

“MLAs discuss their constituency and development issues with the CM. I am available to all MLAs irrespective of which party they represent."

Incidentally, Yadaiah won on a Congress ticket in the 2014 Assembly polls but defected to the BRS in 2015. He won on a BRS ticket in 2018. In the recent polls, he won by a slender margin of 268 votes over Congress candidate Bheem Bharat Pamena.