Etala Will Win From Malkajgiri, says BRS MLA Malla Reddy, Video goes Viral



Hyderabad: BRS MLA and former Minister Ch Malla Reddy sprang a surprise here on Friday saying that the Medchal-Malkajgiri Parliament constituency BJP candidate Eatala Rajender will win the elections.

Reddy, who came to attend a ceremony in Kompally, was surprised on seeing Rajender suddenly on the premises and embraced him saying, “You (Rajender) are going to win the elections and requested to take their photograph of my brother (Rajender).”

A few minutes later, Reddy left the premises saying, “We don’t know where we will be… All the best Rajender Anna…” In response to Reddy’s comments, Rajender only smiled with folded hands.

Reddy’s comments triggered laughter among other guests, who too attended the ceremony. However, the same comments caused some discomfiture to the BRS, which fielded Ragidi Laxma Reddy from Medchal-Malkajgiri Parliament constituency.

The video containing the conversation between Reddy and Eatala went viral on various social media platforms.