BRS Likely to Lose Warangal, Ramagundam Corporations

Warangal: BRS party is likely to receive a huge blow with the possibility of around 35 of its corporators, including the mayors of both Warangal Greater and Ramagundam corporations, join the Congress party in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday, March 4, in Hyderabad.

BRS will thus end up losing both the corporations.Around 15 BRS leaders including corporators, division presidents and ex-corporators of Warangal East constituency met endowments minister and Warangal East MLA Konda Surekha and former MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao at their residence in Hanamkonda on Sunday. After holding discussions with the duo, the BRS leaders have decided to join the Congress party.Congress party sources said around five BRS corporators from Warangal West and Wardhannapet constituencies are also likely to join the Congress party on Monday, along with Gundu Sudharani, mayor of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation.In Ramagundam, around 20 BRS corporators, along with city mayor Anil Kumar, have taken the decision to join the Congress party under the leadership of Congress MLA Makkan Singh Raj Tagore.