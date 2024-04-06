Delhi Liquor Scam Case: BRS leader K Kavitha Moves Court Opposing CBI Plea to Quiz her in Judicial Custody

New Delhi: BRS MLC K Kavitha, arrested in the Delhi excise policy case, moved a court in New Delhi on Saturday, opposing a CBI plea that sought her interrogation in Tihar jail in a corruption case related to the alleged scam.

The court on Friday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to question Kavitha in Tihar jail.

The order was passed on the plea filed by the CBI seeking the court’s permission to interrogate Kavitha in judicial custody.

Advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for Kavitha, told the court that CBI thwarted the due process of law by filing the plea “behind her back”.