BRS Ex-MLA Gandra urges HC to quash FIR registered against him

Hyderabad: Former BRS legislator Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy and his family members approached the Telangana High Court seeking quashing or a stay of criminal proceedings initiated against him and others by Bhupalpally police on charges of conspiring to encroach two acres of land at Cheruvu Shikam, Gorentla Kunta, in Pulluriramaiahpally village of Bhupalapally mandal.



He was accompanied by his wife Jyothi Gandra and son Gandra Gowtham Reddy. The FIR was registered on January 16.



The allegations against Reddy and others are that they had occupied the land and constructed a Venkateswara temple, even though it was not allotted to them.



Based on directions from the trial court, the police registered an FIR under Sections 386, 406, 409, 420, 447, 506, read with 120(B) of IPC, and Section 3(2)(a) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1954.







He was accompanied by his wife Jyothi Gandra and son Gandra Gowtham Reddy. The FIR was registered on January 16.The allegations against Reddy and others are that they had occupied the land and constructed a Venkateswara temple, even though it was not allotted to them.Based on directions from the trial court, the police registered an FIR under Sections 386, 406, 409, 420, 447, 506, read with 120(B) of IPC, and Section 3(2)(a) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1954.



