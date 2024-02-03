BRS irrelevant, Congress will bring instability: Kishan

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sees the Congress as its primary opponent in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and declared that the BRS was no longer relevant and people can ignore its existence.

State BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said a vote or a seat for the BRS in the Lok Sabha will bring no benefit to the state or the people. “And if the BRS loses in the Lok Sabha elections, it will be no loss to the people. It has become irrelevant, and there is no need to pay any heed to its existence,” he said.Kishan Reddy was addressing a meeting of party leaders at the BJP headquarters after the Adilabad zilla parishad chairman Rathod Janardhan, who quit the BRS and joined the BJP along with his followers. Also joining the party on the occasion were leaders and workers from the Warangal district unit of BRS. Among those who welcomed the new entrants were senior leader Etala Rajendar and some office-bearers.Reddy said that voting for Congress will be voting for family rule and a return to instability in the country. “It was during Congress rule that India faced serious terror threats. It was after the BJP was voted to power ten years ago that this threat was wiped out from the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought stability after decades of strife, provided able leadership, welfare and development for all. In the coming elections, vote for the nation by voting for Modi,” he said.The BJP, he said, is set to create history in Telangana by winning most of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state even as the party is set to rewrite history by winning a third term at the Centre. “And people of Telangana will be part of this history-making milestone,” he added.To the critics of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Kishan Reddy said what came up at Ayodhya was not just any temple.“It was a testament to our faith, our beliefs, our culture and our traditions. There is no other country for Hindutva other than India. And Hindutva is not about religion, it is our way of life, and the reiteration of what people of the country believe in, happened under Modi’s watch,” he said.