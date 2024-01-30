BRS Instructs MLAs, MLCs To Attend K. Chandrashekar Rao's Swearing In

Hyderabad: The BRS has asked all its MLAs, and MLCs to attend the swearing-in ceremony of party president K. Chandrashekar Rao as legislator at the Legislative Assembly on February 1. Rao, after taking oath as an MLA administered by Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar in his chamber, will officially become the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly. Rao is expected to visit Telangana Bhavan, the BRS headquarters, briefly after the event. He will regularly visit the party office from February 17, and the party hoped that his return to active politics woukld boost the morale of the leaders and cadres ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.



