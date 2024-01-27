BRS had politicised WeHub, opine employees

Hyderabad: Several allegations came to the fore regarding politicisation of state-led organisations, including We-Hub and the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), by the BRS government.

Following the resignation of Shanta Thoutam, the former chief innovation officer of TSIC), on Wednesday last, current and former employees spoke to Deccan Chronicle about how the organisations functioned with a clear mandate to support and serve as a platform benefiting the then ruling party.Citing an instance, a former employee in a senior position at WeHub said that employees were asked to bring in differently-abled women for an event that BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha was to address on the World Disability Day 2022."This was back when Kavitha was summoned for questioning in the Delhi liquor scam, and this event was being staged as a way to improve her image among the people. Ironically, she did not turn up for the event. When we asked WeHub CEO Deepthi Ravula on how an event that had nothing to do with entrepreneurship was being held at their office, she did not reply," the employee stated.Another employee said that she and her colleagues were once chided by Ravula for not greeting MA&UD minister K.T. Rama Rao when he was in office.An employee of TSIC shared how Shanta Thoutam had lashed out at her team and juniors a day after the results of the Telangana Assembly elections 2023 were declared and the BRS lost."We were yelled at for not voting as per her instructions, which she believed was the reason for the loss of the BRS. She threatened to sack us," the employee said.Another employee of WeHub said that public money to the tune of `5 lakh was transferred by WeHub for a student fest in 2023. "When questioned why the government was sponsoring such an event, we were told that it would help in garnering 'student votes'," she said.