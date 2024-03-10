BRS Fight Breaks Out as KTR Watches

Nizamabad: Activists owing allegiance to two BRS leaders fought among themselves in front of their working president K.T. Rama Rao and raised slogans against senior leader Tirmal Reddy when Rama Rao was conducting a meeting of the Kamareddy Assembly constituency in Kamareddy on Sunday.



Rama Rao, Balkonda legislator V. Prashanth Reddy, former government whip Gampa Govardhan, former MLA J. Surender, and Kamareddy district president Mujeeb were present at the meeting.

In his speech, Tirumal Reddy did not mention the name of Gampa Govardhan, with whom he has several differences. Irritated over this, BRS activists loyal to Govardhan raised slogans against Tirumal Reddy and staged a protest in front of Rao, whose efforts to pacify them went in van. Eventually, Govardhan asked the protestors to stop their protests.

Speaking at the meeting, Rao dared Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to contest against him in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency.

“He has always maintained that I was elevated at the behest of party chief K. Chandrashekar Rao. Revanth has become the Chief Minister by licking the shoes of Andhra leaders,” Rao alleged.

He demanded that the state government declare Rs 500 bonus for paddy crop and implement Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver. In view of the prevailing drought conditions, Rs 10,000 crop compensation should be given to farmers, he said.