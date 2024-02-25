BRS Failed to Keep its Promises, Neglected Ramagundam: Congress

Karimnagar: In the past nine and a half years, the BRS government never bothered about the development of the industrial region Ramagundam. By making fake promises, the BRS leaders deceived the people, alleged city Congress president B. Rajesh.

Showing their appreciation, the Congress leaders poured milk on the posters of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, IT minister D. Sridhar Babu and Ramagundam MLA Makkan Singh Raj Tagore for sanctioning `126 crores for the development of Ramagundam municipal corporation here at Godavarikhani chowrasta in Peddapalli district on Sunday.Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh alleged that in the past nine years, the BRS government neglected Ramagundam municipal corporation and has not taken up any developmental projects, but the Congress party after forming the government and within 100 days had sanctioned `126 crores for taking up several developmental works under the corporation limits.“Before the Assembly elections, the BJP and BRS leaders made false propaganda that there would be no use if the people vote for the Congress party, but Makkan Singh proved that the development is possible only with the Congress government by taking initiative in sanctioning funds for Ramagundam,” Rajesh said.The Congress government is committed to bring the past glory to the Ramagundam by resolving the unemployment issues and providing opportunities to the youth by taking up new power projects in the coming five years, he assured.Congress party town president T. Srinivas, corporators - M. Swami, Md. Musthafa, P. Prakash, P. Ravi, P. Mahesh and others were present on the occasion.