BRS declares Praveen Kumar as Nagarkurnool Parliament constituency candidate

Hyderabad: The BRS on Saturday announced retired IPS officer Dr. RS Praveen Kumar as candidate for Nagarkurnool Parliament constituency.



Praveen Kumar quit BSP on March 18, 2024 and joined BRS in the presence of BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Praveen Kumar served as an IPS officer for 26 years, displaying exemplary leadership and courage in maintaining law and order, notably in sensitive regions of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as well as in conflict zones like former Yugoslavia, said BRS working president KT Rama Rao in a tweet, introducing Praveen Kumar as the candidate for Nagarkurnool Parliament constituency.

Praveen Kumar served as Secretary for Social Welfare and Tribal Welfare Residential Schools after the formation of Telangana for nine years. Before six years of service, he plunged into public service to work for the downtrodden and joined BSP in 2021.

Praveen Kumar unsuccessfully contested from Sirpur Assembly constituency in Assembly elections conducted in 2023 on BSP ticket.



