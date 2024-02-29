Top
Home » Nation

BRS Councillor Accused of Using Black Magic Surrenders

Nation
MOULI MAREEDU
29 Feb 2024 5:56 PM GMT
BRS Councillor Accused of Using Black Magic Surrenders
x
A few days ago, some shopowners noticed coconut, kumkum, turmeric powder, chicken legs, lemons and other material in front of their establishments, and suspected that some persons were performing black magic to destroy their businesses. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Nagarkurnool BRS councillor Khaja Khan surrendered before the court on Thursday in a case in which he was accused of indulging in black magic in front of business establishments at Nagarkurnool after owners refused to pay him mamool. Nagarkurnool police have already arrested Inayath of Lingala and Moin for similar offences.

A few days ago, some shopowners noticed coconut, kumkum, turmeric powder, chicken legs, lemons and other material in front of their establishments, and suspected that some persons were performing black magic to destroy their businesses.

One of them approached the police. During investigation, Nagarkurnool Town DSP B. Srinivas, police went through the CCTV footage and identified two persons who came on bikes and placed ‘puja’ material in different shops as Inayath and Moin.

They were picked up and they confessed during questioning that they were following the instruction of Khaja Khan.

Police found that the shopkeepers had refused to pay Khan after the change of government.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana Telangana News Nagarkurnool BRS councillor Khaja Khan Telangana Crime News BRS 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
MOULI MAREEDU
About the AuthorMOULI MAREEDU

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X