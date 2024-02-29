BRS Councillor Accused of Using Black Magic Surrenders

Hyderabad: Nagarkurnool BRS councillor Khaja Khan surrendered before the court on Thursday in a case in which he was accused of indulging in black magic in front of business establishments at Nagarkurnool after owners refused to pay him mamool. Nagarkurnool police have already arrested Inayath of Lingala and Moin for similar offences.

A few days ago, some shopowners noticed coconut, kumkum, turmeric powder, chicken legs, lemons and other material in front of their establishments, and suspected that some persons were performing black magic to destroy their businesses.

One of them approached the police. During investigation, Nagarkurnool Town DSP B. Srinivas, police went through the CCTV footage and identified two persons who came on bikes and placed ‘puja’ material in different shops as Inayath and Moin.

They were picked up and they confessed during questioning that they were following the instruction of Khaja Khan.

Police found that the shopkeepers had refused to pay Khan after the change of government.