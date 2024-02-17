BRS Celebrates KCR's 70th Birthday

Hyderabad: The BRS celebrated its president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s 70th birthday in a grand manner by way of numerous events with the main one at Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters, here on Saturday.



Since the Assembly was in session, the party MLAs present in the House, led by T. Harish Rao, gathered in the party office in the AssemBRS celebrates KCR's 70th birthdaybly and cut a cake to mark the occasion.

At Telangana Bhavan, the party working president K.T. Rama Rao joined the celebrations by cutting a 70 kg cake. To mark the occasion, he distributed accident insurance cover documents to auto drivers, and wheelchairs to the differently-abled.



The party also organised a special screening of ‘Athadey Oka Charitra’, a documentary film on Chandrashekar Rao’s political journey, his role in the statehood struggle and his nearly ten-year stint as the chief minister.

