Warangal: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday held the BRS and the BJP responsible for the Election Commission of India (ECI) halting the release of Rythu Bharosa funds to farmers until the Lok Sabha elections ended on May 13 in the state.

Revanth Reddy said that the Congress government made all arrangements to transfer the money to bank accounts of farmers by May 9 but the BRS and the BJP hatched a conspiracy to stall the process by complaining to the Election Commission, despite knowing that the scheme was not new and in force since 2018.

Addressing road shows in Warangal Lok Sabha constituency for party candidate Kadiam Kavya, Revanth Reddy asked the BJP to answer why it did not complain to the Election Commission in 2018 when the BRS government transferred Rythu Bandhu money to bank accounts even as people were receiving SMS alerts from banks while they were standing in queue to vote in the Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress government would transfer the amount to leftover farmers, those owning more than five acres of land, soon after polling ended on May 13 and asked farmers not to worry about the delay caused by the BRS-BJP conspiracy.

Revanth Reddy likened the Lok Sabha elections to the finals between Telangana state and Gujarat and urged people to trounce the BJP.

Accusing the BJP and the BRS of having a secret pact to defeat the Congress, he said the BRS has fielded dummy candidates in five Lok Sabha constituencies including Warangal, to help the BJP.

Even though it was raining heavily, Revanth Reddy said that he came to Warangal to request the voters to teach a fitting lesson to the BRS and the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. Revanth Reddy travelled by road instead of a helicopter in view of the inclement weather.

"At the time of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, Sonia Gandhi sanctioned railway coach factory at Kazipet, steel factory at Bayyaram along with tribal university for Telangana. But the BJP government showed discrimination against Warangal in sanctioning funds under the Smart City project. It did not even sanction funds for the development of the Ramappa and Thousand pillars temple. But Modi has given bullet trains and temple city to Gujarat," Revanth Reddy said.

“Modi should visit Warangal only after he explains to the people of Warangal why they should vote for the BJP. Modi should explain to people why the BJP government did not complete the Outer Ring Road for Warangal and why it did not establish an airport in Mamnoor,” the Chief Minister said.

“Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Aroori Ramesh are like ganja plants in the Tulasi garden, they should be plucked and removed. Wherever they see empty lands, they grab that land like an eagle or like an anaconda,” Revanth alleged.

“KCR destroyed the Telangana state in the past ten years. That is why people defeated him. Regardless of how many gimmicks KCR plays, the car is not going to be repaired and will go to the shed only. For the sake of securing bail for his daughter Kavitha, KCR agreed to give away the Warangal seat to the BJP,” he said.

“As the Chief Minister, I promise that Warangal will be developed on all fronts and will be developed as the second capital of Telangana,” he assured the people. He ordered the officials concerned to prepare the proposals for the establishing of underground drainage system under the GWMC limits.