BRS Asks CM to Order Crop Loss Enumeration, Pay Rs 25,000 Per Acre Compensation to Farmers

Hyderabad: The BRS on Tuesday urged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to take immediate steps to provide relief to farmers affected by drought-like conditions, as well as the recent spells of hailstorm and heavy rain in some parts of the state.

A delegation of BRS leaders met with Chief Secretary A. Shanti Kumari at the Secretariat and submitted a petition addressed to the Chief Minister on this subject. The BRS said that during field visits by its leaders and workers, it was found that failure of the government in ensuring irrigation and drinking water supply had affected a large number of people.“Our visits revealed that even ayacut under canals was deprived of irrigation, while tans were not filled denying water to farmers dependent on these water bodies,” the petition said.The party further claimed that electricity supply was erratic, and farmers trying to run their borewell pumps at night were falling prey to snake bites and electric shocks in the dark. Around 200 farmers have died by suicide in the past three-and-a-half months, the BRS claimed.It urged the Chief Minister to order enumeration of crop losses on a war footing, and pay `25,000 per acre as compensation to farmers whose crops were affected by unseasonal rains and drought like conditions. The BRS delegation comprised senior party leaders including G. Jagadish Reddy, Satyavathi Rathore, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and others.