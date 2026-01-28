BRO Rescues 60 People Stranded in Heavy Snowfall at Chatergala Pass

Srinagar: A major rescue operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district brought 60 stranded individuals — including 40 Army soldiers — to safety after heavy snowfall cut off the Bhaderwah-Chatergala axis. Officials reported that the group, comprising personnel from a Rashtriya Rifles unit as well as civilian travellers, had been trapped when relentless snowfall rendered the high-altitude route impassable.

The rescue effort unfolded at the Chatergala Pass, a stretch known for harsh winter conditions and frequent closures due to snow accumulation and avalanche risks. With several vehicles immobilised and road connectivity completely disrupted, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) launched an intensive operation under Project Sampark. Teams equipped with heavy machinery worked continuously to clear nearly 38 km of the snowbound road, where snow depth ranged between five and six feet at multiple points, officials said on Tuesday.

Despite the challenging terrain and severe weather, the operation was executed without any casualties, they said, adding that once the route was restored to a motorable condition, all stranded soldiers and civilians were safely evacuated.

The BRO shared details of the mission on ‘X’, noting that personnel of 118 RCC and 35 BRTF had restored connectivity at the 10,500‑ft-high pass after a demanding 40‑hour effort. Their post highlighted the successful rescue of 40 troops of 4 Rashtriya Rifles and 20 civilians, underscoring the organisation’s motto, Shramena Sarvam Sadhyam.

The defence ministry praised the operation, describing it as an example of seamless coordination between the BRO and the Indian Army. Authorities reiterated that the Chatergala Pass remains vulnerable during winter months, prompting regular advisories to restrict movement during adverse weather.

Officials commended the dedication and resilience of BRO personnel, whose timely intervention ensured the safe evacuation of all those stranded. Their efforts once again demonstrated the critical role the organisation plays in maintaining connectivity and safeguarding lives in some of the region’s most difficult terrain, said an official.