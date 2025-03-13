 Top
British woman gang raped in Delhi hotel, 2 arrested

13 March 2025 10:47 AM IST

Two men arrested after befriending the woman on social media, leading to the assault at a hotel

British woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men at a hotel in Delhi’s Mahipalpur area, with both suspects arrested.

New Delhi: A British woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men at a hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur area. Both men were arrested, an official said on Thursday.The British national was befriended by one of the accused on a social media platform. The woman had travelled from the UK to Delhi to meet him, the official said.

Further details are awaited, he said.
