British woman gang raped in Delhi hotel, 2 arrested
Two men arrested after befriending the woman on social media, leading to the assault at a hotel
New Delhi: A British woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men at a hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur area. Both men were arrested, an official said on Thursday.The British national was befriended by one of the accused on a social media platform. The woman had travelled from the UK to Delhi to meet him, the official said.
Further details are awaited, he said.
( Source : PTI )
Next Story