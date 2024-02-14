British Council Announces GREAT Scholarships 2024 for Indian Students Across Various Fields

Hyderabad: The British Council, in collaboration with the UK government’s Great Britain campaign, has introduced the Great Scholarships, offering Indian students the chance to pursue postgraduate studies in the UK starting from autumn 2024, in many disciplines. Details are available at https://www.britishcouncil.in/study-uk/scholarships/great-scholarships

Twenty five UK universities are participating in the programme, collectively offering 26 postgraduate scholarships to Indian students. These scholarships cover subjects ranging from finance, marketing and business to psychology, design, humanities, and dance. Each scholarship is valued at a minimum of £10,000, which will be allocated towards tuition fees for a one-year postgraduate course during the 2024-25 academic year.

There are special provisions for justice and law studies, with two scholarships available. These scholarships, offered in partnership with the ministry for justice, are extended by two select higher education institutions for students keen on pursuing courses such as human rights, property law, criminal justice, and commercial law can vie for these scholarships.

Furthermore, the programme earmarks four scholarships for science and technology studies across four UK universities including in artificial intelligence and sustainable engineering. A statement said about 1.3 lakh Indian students elect to study in the UK annually.