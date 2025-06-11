Bride Among 5 Killed as Wedding Vehicle Collides with Truck in Jaipur
The accident occurred on Dausa-Manoharpur highway; eight others injured and hospitalised.
A multi-utility vehicle carrying a wedding party collided head-on with a truck in Jaipur district early Wednesday, leaving the bride and four others dead, police said.Eight others were injured in the accident that took place on the Dausa-Manoharpur highway near Bhatkabas village in Raisar area
The wedding party was returning from Madhya Pradesh. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.
( Source : PTI )
