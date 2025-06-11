 Top
Bride Among 5 Killed as Wedding Vehicle Collides with Truck in Jaipur

Nation
PTI
11 Jun 2025 1:47 PM IST

The accident occurred on Dausa-Manoharpur highway; eight others injured and hospitalised.

A wedding party returning from Madhya Pradesh met with a head-on collision near Jaipur, leaving the bride and four others dead.

A multi-utility vehicle carrying a wedding party collided head-on with a truck in Jaipur district early Wednesday, leaving the bride and four others dead, police said.Eight others were injured in the accident that took place on the Dausa-Manoharpur highway near Bhatkabas village in Raisar area

The wedding party was returning from Madhya Pradesh. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.


