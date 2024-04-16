Brave woman get accolades for capturing snake in water bottle after biting her

Hyderabad: A brave woman won accolades from villagers and doctors for capturing a snake in a water bottle after biting her and rushing to a government hospital in Mulugu district for treatment. Doctors said the condition of the woman identified as Shantamma is stable.



Shantamma, a daily wage worker, was attending to her regular work at her site in Venkatapuram when a snake bit her on her leg. Undeterred by the incident, she took a water bottle and captured the snake in it. With the help of other villagers, she came to the hospital along with the bottle leaving doctors and staff surprised.

The duty doctors immediately started treatment for her. The condition of Shantamma is now stable. Attendants of other patients in the hospital along with the doctors and staff appreciated her courage for not only capturing the snake but also returning to hospital on time with it.



