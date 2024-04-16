Top
Home » Nation

Brave woman get accolades for capturing snake in water bottle after biting her

Nation
Srinivas
16 April 2024 6:02 AM GMT
Brave woman get accolades for capturing snake in water bottle after biting her
x
Brave woman get accolades for capturing snake in water bottle after biting her (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: A brave woman won accolades from villagers and doctors for capturing a snake in a water bottle after biting her and rushing to a government hospital in Mulugu district for treatment. Doctors said the condition of the woman identified as Shantamma is stable.

Shantamma, a daily wage worker, was attending to her regular work at her site in Venkatapuram when a snake bit her on her leg. Undeterred by the incident, she took a water bottle and captured the snake in it. With the help of other villagers, she came to the hospital along with the bottle leaving doctors and staff surprised.

The duty doctors immediately started treatment for her. The condition of Shantamma is now stable. Attendants of other patients in the hospital along with the doctors and staff appreciated her courage for not only capturing the snake but also returning to hospital on time with it.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Snake bite Mulugu brave woman snake captured 
India Southern States Telangana 
Srinivas
About the AuthorSrinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X