Brahmani Takes Part in Poll Campaign for Lokesh at Managalagiri

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu’s daughter-in-law Nara Brahmani said that Chandrababu Naidu was committed for empowerment of women and he started the Dwcra groups to extend financial assistance to the women to help them realise financial substance.

Taking part in a poll campaign for her husband Lokesh who is contesting from Mangalagiri Assembly segment in the upcoming polls at Yerrabalem in Mangalagiri on Saturday, she said that it was Naidu who made a woman identified as Pratibha Bharati as the first chairperson of the Assembly in the undivided AP and added that the young women were provided with financial support to pursue professional education.

She interacted with the workers from a private firm and said that they were facing a lot of problems as they were unable to get food at low price as Anna Canteens were closed.

With regard to the campaign she said that Lokesh had been working hard in the segment and even took up 29 programmes for the benefit of the people in the segment.

With regard to Naidu, she said that he was more energetic and would work with renewed vigour and would be more active than his grandson Devansh if elected to power. She expressed happiness for celebrating the birthday of Naidu.