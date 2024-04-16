Boy drowns in GHMC swimming pool at Sanathnagar

Hyderabad: A 12-year-old boy tragically lost his life after falling into the GHMC swimming pool at Sanatnagar Labor Welfare Center premises on Monday evening.



The child identified as Karthikeya ventured into the water to collect cricket ball.

According to the witness "Pankaj Tripathi said that when the mother went inside to search for him, we both looked for the boy and found him in the pool. I pulled the body out of the water around 6pm on the evening. It appears that the boy jumped in while attempting to retrieve the ball".

According to Inspector A. Purender Reddy, Karthikeya studying in the fifth grade at Vashishta School had gone to play cricket with four friends in the afternoon. While playing, the cricket ball had landed inside the swimming pool area. In an attempt to fetch ball, Karthikeya climbed a nearby tree and entered the premises.

When Karthikeya didn't return, his friends went home and informed his mother. Later in the evening, his mother opened the gate to the pool area and tragically discovered Karthikeya's lifeless body in the water.

He said Karthikeya's father, Singarapu Srinivas, who works as a barber, said, "He was our youngest son, who went out to play but didn't come back. I wasn't home at the time. My wife, who works as a GHMC sweeper, came home around 3 p.m. in the afternoon. After that, he went to play with his friends and didn't come back."

A case have been registered under suspicious death and sent the body to Gandhi hospital for post mortem, said the police.