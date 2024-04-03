Top
Home » Nation

Olympic Medalist Boxer And Congress Leader Vijender Singh Joins BJP

Nation
DC Correspondent
3 April 2024 10:39 AM GMT (Update:2024-04-03 10:41:46)
Olympic Medalist Boxer And Congress Leader Vijender Singh Joins BJP
x
Boxer And Congress Leader Joins BJP At Party's National Headquarters

Boxer and Congress Leader Vijender Singh joined BJP today afternoon at the party's headquarters in New Delhi. Vijender Singh has won Bronze medal at Beijing Olympics in 2008 becoming the first indian boxer to have won an Olympic medal.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Vijender had unsuccessfully contested on a Congress ticket form South Delhi constituency. According to sources, he might be fielded in the upcoming elections by the BJP, possibly from Mathura seat. As of now BJP has given ticket to sitting MP and actress Hema Malini from Mathura.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
Boxer Vijender Singh Vijender Singh Joins BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 General Elections 2024 
India Delhi New Delhi 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X