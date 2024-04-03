Boxer and Congress Leader Vijender Singh joined BJP today afternoon at the party's headquarters in New Delhi. Vijender Singh has won Bronze medal at Beijing Olympics in 2008 becoming the first indian boxer to have won an Olympic medal.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Vijender had unsuccessfully contested on a Congress ticket form South Delhi constituency. According to sources, he might be fielded in the upcoming elections by the BJP, possibly from Mathura seat. As of now BJP has given ticket to sitting MP and actress Hema Malini from Mathura.