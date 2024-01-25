Bouncer Killed in Hit and Run Mishap

Hyderabad: In a hit and run case, a 33-year-old bouncer succumbed to injuries while his pillion rider suffered injuries after their bike was hit by a speeding black Varna at the turning of Swadeshi Y junction road number 46 Jubilee Hills in the early hours of Wednesday.

The accident occurred at 5 am when the victim Lingala Tarakam and another bouncer G. Raju, were returning to their house in Sikh village after having breakfast in Jubilee Hills. The bike was hit by the speeding car from the rear side.

Tarakam, who did not wear a helmet, suffered multiple head injuries and died on the way to the hospital while Raju is undergoing treatment in a private hospital, police said.

Tarakam and Raju worked as bouncers in Snort pub in Nova hotel Jubilee Hills.

The car driver fled in his car, while the locals rushed them to a private hospital in an auto where the doctors declared Tarakam dead.

West zone DCP M. Vijay Kumar is monitoring the investigation and police are going through the CCTV footage to identify the car and trace the driver.

Reliable police sources disclosed that the Varna car was identified and has been seized by SR nagar police. The driver, who was reportedly in a drunken condition, has been taken into custody. However the police have not officially disclosed the arrest.