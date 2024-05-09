Botsa Jhansi Attacks BJP on Muslim Reservation

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha YSRC candidate Botsa Jhansi on Wednesday attacked BJP saying it is the worst of parties in the NDA alliance for announcing that it will cancel reservations currently available to Muslim minorities in Andhra Pradesh.

“Those who do not cherish such efforts of the YSRC government to help minorities will never be forgiven by people,” Jhansi declared while addressing a meeting of Imams and Maulanas who had gathered at the place from various mosques in the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency.

The YSRC candidate recalled late YSR saying the late chief minister of united AP had provided the four per cent reservations to benefit the socially and economically backward among Muslim minorities. “These reservations have contributed towards raising the standard of living among minorities,” Jhansi underlined. She appealed to all, regardless of their caste, religion or political affiliations, to rally behind Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the latter’s inclusive approach towards welfare and development. “Our CM aims to benefit all deserving individuals. We must all help him secure another term as Chief Minister,” the YSRC candidate emphasised.