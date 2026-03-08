Bose: Reason For My Exit As WB Guv Confidential; Didi Seeks Probe

Kolkata: Days after stepping down as West Bengal governor, former bureaucrat CV Ananda Bose made clear that the reason behind his resignation would remain a secret till the “right time comes” as chief minister and Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee demanded a probe behind his sudden exit.

On Sunday Mr Bose returned to the city from New Delhi but did not visit Lok Bhavan. He told the media at NSCBI Airport, "Whenever there is an entry, there is an exit. I completed 1200 days as Governor here. In cricket terms, it means I made 12 centuries. That's enough.”

He added, “There is a time to stop. I thought this is the right time for me to quit and exit. There is no action, there is no reaction. I resigned from here, not in Delhi. I had made a conscious decision to resign. There is a rule in sports. The rule of the game is also knowing when to end the game.”

The retired IAS officer from Kerala explained, “When I was given an opportunity to decide for myself. I decided, better to resign. The reason for this will remain confidential till the right time comes.”

Ms Banerjee however said on his resignation, “Let there be an inquiry. He still had three years left in the term.” On the other hand, Mr Bose pointed out, “I'm a proud voter of Chowringhee constituency. I will certainly come back here and vote.”

Following his arrival here, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh met him and posted in social media, “He did not visit Raj Bhavan for his strong sentiment. Mrs Bose went to Raj Bhavan to collect belongings.”