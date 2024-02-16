Bonds Were Part of Poll Reforms: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP highlighted the Modi government’s intent behind the Electoral Bonds and stressed on the importance of electoral reforms.



Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, emphasised the government’s commitment to transparency in electoral funding and reducing the influence of cash. He said electoral bonds were part of a broader strategy of electoral reforms, which also included initiatives such as voter lists with photographs and the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

While acknowledging the Supreme Court’s verdict, the BJP maintained its respect for the judicial process. Responding to allegations from the Opposition, regarding potential misuse of electoral bonds, Prasad cautioned against casting aspersions without evidence, asserting that parties with a history of corruption should refrain from such accusations.

Addressing concerns raised by Opposition parties about the level playing field in elections, Prasad suggested that electoral outcomes were ultimately determined by the electorate, pointing to instances where certain parties lost ground in their traditional strongholds.

In the aftermath of the apex court’s decision, the BJP sought to downplay the verdict, urging respect for the judiciary and accusing Opposition parties of politicising the issue. BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli dismissed allegations of politicisation, attributing the Opposition's stance to its lack of alternatives to Prime Minister Modi's leadership and the government's positive achievements.

Kohli reiterated the government's rationale behind introducing the electoral bond scheme, citing the long-standing concern over the infusion of black money into the electoral process. He highlighted the Supreme Court's directives regarding the scheme, emphasising the need for transparency in disclosing information about contributors.