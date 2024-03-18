Haveri: Former CM and BJP candidate from Haveri Basavaraj Bommai has thrown down the gauntlet to Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, daring them to proclaim 'Abki baar 50 paar' in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Addressing an election campaign in Hangal on Sunday, Bommai criticized the state government for allegedly diverting funds meant for farmers towards guarantee schemes. "The Chief Minister will then deliver grand speeches," he remarked.

He questioned the government's promises, stating, "They claimed they would make the caste census report public. Has it been done? The Kantaraj Committee report has been submitted, yet the government is reluctant to disclose it. It is evident that the report was received for electoral purposes. After opposition, the government is withholding it."

Speaking about the work during his tenure as CM, Bommai highlighted the increase in reservations for SC/ST communities, emphasizing the principle of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' (development for all).

He praised the central government's initiatives.

Bommai criticized the Congress for making promises, asserting, "Congress leaders make hollow guarantees like offering Rs 1 lakh per year to every woman. Such false assurances won't lead them to power."

Expressing confidence in BJP's prospects, Bommai predicted victory in over 400 seats nationwide. He highlighted the lack of development in the state, citing issues such as drought and farmer suicides. He accused the government of neglecting crucial issues like drinking water supply and failing to compensate the families of deceased farmers.