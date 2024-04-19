Bommai Calls for SIT Probe Into Neha Hiremath's Murder

Hubballi: Accusing a total breakdown of law and order in the state, Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has urged the state government to initiate an investigation into the murder of Neha Hiremath through a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Expressing his dismay over the murder, Bommai emphasized the need for stringent measures to curb illegal activities, which, he claimed, existed due to the lenient treatment of anti-social elements in police stations. "The recent events highlight a serious collapse in law and order. Gadag Municipal Council vice-president's family members were murdered in Gadag.

In Bengaluru, people who said 'Jai Shri Ram' were attacked. The situation demands urgent attention. The chief minister should not sit silent just by posting a tweet," Bommai told reporters.

Drawing parallels with Bihar, Bommai criticized the apparent inaction of state authorities.

"What are the Home Minister and the Director General of Police (DGP) doing? The case should be probed by SIT. The Crime ADGP should take the lead. The accused should be punished. We will fight till the logical conclusion of the case," he declared.