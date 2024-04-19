Top
Bommai Calls for SIT Probe Into Neha Hiremath's Murder

DC Correspondent
19 April 2024 1:18 PM GMT
Urges Action Against Rising Lawlessness in State
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
In Bengaluru, people who said 'Jai Shri Ram' were attacked. The situation demands urgent attention. The chief minister should not sit silent just by posting a tweet," Bommai told reporters. (Image: File photo)

Hubballi: Accusing a total breakdown of law and order in the state, Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has urged the state government to initiate an investigation into the murder of Neha Hiremath through a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Expressing his dismay over the murder, Bommai emphasized the need for stringent measures to curb illegal activities, which, he claimed, existed due to the lenient treatment of anti-social elements in police stations. "The recent events highlight a serious collapse in law and order. Gadag Municipal Council vice-president's family members were murdered in Gadag.

In Bengaluru, people who said 'Jai Shri Ram' were attacked. The situation demands urgent attention. The chief minister should not sit silent just by posting a tweet," Bommai told reporters.

Drawing parallels with Bihar, Bommai criticized the apparent inaction of state authorities.

"What are the Home Minister and the Director General of Police (DGP) doing? The case should be probed by SIT. The Crime ADGP should take the lead. The accused should be punished. We will fight till the logical conclusion of the case," he declared.

Bommai expressed his condolences to Neha’s father over the phone regarding the tragic incident.


