Bommai Accuses Contractors' Head of Bowing to Govt Pressure

Haveri: Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has alleged that the Contractors Association president Kempanna is succumbing to pressure from the Congress government. Bommai said this while addressing reporters in Haveri on Wednesday.

Regarding Kempanna's apparent change of stance on commission charges against the Congress government, Bommai asserted that the Contractors Association President's statements are a result of undue influence from the state government.He went on to criticize the current government, stating, “All development works in the State have come to a standstill, rendering it a government devoid of progress.” Highlighting the delayed investigation into the alleged 40 percent commission charges, Bommai referred to the Karnataka High Court's observations.“Karnataka High Court has observed delay by the incumbent Congress government to probe 40 per cent commission charges made against the previous BJP government and asked the government to submit the probe report within six weeks. The court has also opined that it would be forced to give orders to the government to release funds," he said and asked the government to overcome its reluctance and act promptly.Bommai announced plans to address various issues, including the Hangal rape case and the breakdown of law and order, during the upcoming session. Responding to queries about finalizing party tickets for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Bommai said that the national executive committee meeting is scheduled in Delhi on Feb 17 and 18. The subsequent process will be initiated thereafter.