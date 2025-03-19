HC Waives 6-Month Cooling Period for Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed a plea filed by Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his estranged wife Dhanashree Verma to waive the mandatory six-month cooling-off period for their divorce under Section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act.

Single-judge Justice Madhav Jamdar passed the order and directed the family court to finalize the divorce petition by March 20, considering Chahal's participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Court noted that Chahal and Verma had been living apart for over two and a half years and that there was compliance with consent terms agreed upon during mediation, particularly regarding alimony payments.

Legal Background

Under Section 13B(2), a family court can only grant a mutual consent divorce six months after the filing of the petition. This period is meant for reconciliation efforts. However, in 2017, the Supreme Court ruled that this period can be waived if there is no possibility of settlement.

Family Court’s Earlier Denial

Chahal and Verma, who got married in December 2020 and separated in June 2022, had filed a joint divorce petition on February 5, 2024. They also sought a waiver of the cooling-off period, which the family court denied on February 20.

The family court cited partial compliance with the ₹4.75 crore alimony settlement, noting that Chahal had only paid ₹2.37 crore at that time. The marriage counselor’s report also highlighted incomplete mediation compliance.

High Court’s Ruling

The High Court overruled the family court’s decision, observing that all necessary conditions had now been met, including alimony payments. It directed the family court to issue a final divorce decree by March 20.

With this ruling, Chahal and Verma's divorce is expected to be legally finalized soon.