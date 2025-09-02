HC Orders Jarange to Vacate Azad Maidan

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed activist Manoj Jarange and his supporters, who are staging an agitation demanding reservation for the Maratha community, to vacate Azad Maidan here by 3 pm or face action. The court warned of action, including exemplary cost and contempt action, if Jarange and his supporters do not vacate the place.

A bench of acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Aarti Sathe Jarange said it wants complete normalcy restored by 3 pm, and if not, then they, too, will get on the streets. Jarange and his supporters have violated the law and hence have no right to occupy Azad Maidan without any permission, the HC said.

"This is a very serious situation. We are not satisfied with the state government too. There seems to be some lapse on part of the government also," it said. Senior advocate Satish Maneshinde, appearing for Jarange, tendered an apology for misbehaviour by some of the latter's supporters on the city streets and said the activist has strived from day one to ensure no citizen is troubled.

The court then asked if Jarange and his supporters have vacated Azad Maidan, where he is on an indefinite hunger strike. "They (Jarange and his supporters) are violators and hence they have no right at all. They must leave immediately or we will take action. This is completely illegal. After 3 pm, we will not allow anyone there at Azad Maidan," the bench said.

The court pointed out that on Monday several protesters surrounded the high court, causing obstruction to judges. "It cannot be that the high court was under siege and a judge had to walk to court," the bench said. The HC posted the matter for further hearing at 3 pm on Tuesday.

Jarange is staging an indefinite hunger strike at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai from August 29 and has said he would not leave Mumbai till his demands are met by the government.

Earlier on Monday, the high court said the protest was not peaceful and Jarange and his supporters had violated all the conditions imposed on them by the authorities when he was granted permission to hold the protest at the Azad Maidan.

The court on Monday also said the protest had paralysed Mumbai and brought the city to a standstill, and urged for normalcy to be restored. The HC had then given an opportunity to Jarange and his supporters to rectify the situation and vacate and clean up the streets blocked and occupied by them by Tuesday noon.

The court had also directed the government and police to take steps in accordance with law against Jarange and his supporters for violation of the conditions. On Tuesday, the city police issued a notice to Jarange and his team, asking them to vacate Azad Maidan at the earliest.