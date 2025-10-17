 Top
Bomb Threat at Vice President's Chennai Residence Likely a Hoax, Says Police

17 Oct 2025 10:52 AM IST

The Chennai police have been receiving scores of such email threats for the past month, and efforts were on to trace the sender.

Bomb Threat at Vice Presidents Chennai Residence Likely a Hoax, Says Police
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan during a meeting with all-party leaders of the House, at the Parliament House Annexe extension, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Chennai: A bomb threat was issued to the Poes Garden residence of Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, and it appears to be a hoax, police said on Friday.

Following the email threat sent to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police here, a police team consisting of experts from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a sniffer dog was rushed to the Vice President's house and a thorough check was undertaken.
"The threat appears to be a hoax," a police official said.
The Chennai police have been receiving scores of such email threats for the past month, and efforts were on to trace the sender.
( Source : PTI )
