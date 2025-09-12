Bomb Scare in Delhi High Court Turns Out Hoax

New Delhi: After high drama enveloped the Delhi High Court on Friday, prompting evacuation of judges and litigants from courtrooms as a result of a bomb threat e-mail, Delhi Police declared it a hoax.

The commotion began after the court administration received an e-mail threatening an attack and triggered a thorough search operation by the police, fire officials, bomb disposal and dog squads.

The e-mail, received by the registrar general at around 8.39 am, warned of explosions in judges' chambers and courtrooms around mid-day.

The information prompted the court staff to alert the judges while proceedings were underway.

Several judges left their respective courtrooms at around 11.35 am whereas others continued till noon before rising.

The safeguards put in place by the security personnel involved everyone being asked to evacuate the building.

New Delhi DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla, however, upon examination of the e-mail revealed to media persons later that the bomb threat was fake.

"We have investigated the email, and it turned out to be false. There is no connection between this threat and the bomb threats received by schools in the last few weeks," he said.

According to the sources, the e-mail claimed "today's blast in the Delhi High Court will clear the doubts of previous bluffs" and warned of three bombs placed inside judges' rooms and the court complex, asking everyone to vacate by 2 pm.