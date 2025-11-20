 Top
Home » Nation

Body of Madvi Hidma Brought to His Native Village in Chhattisgarh

Nation
20 Nov 2025 12:07 PM IST

Family members and villagers gather in large numbers as grief grips Poovarti; Hidma was killed in an encounter in ASR district.

Body of Madvi Hidma Brought to His Native Village in Chhattisgarh
x
Hidma was killed on Tuesday in an encounter with security forces in the Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district. After completing post-mortem and other formalities, his body reached his hometown two days later.

Charla: The mortal remains of top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma were brought to his native village, Poovarti, in Chhattisgarh. A large number of family members and villagers gathered to see his body, plunging the village into deep sorrow. His mother, Punji, broke down in tears upon seeing her son.

Hidma was killed on Tuesday in an encounter with security forces in the Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district. After completing post-mortem and other formalities, his body reached his hometown two days later.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Madvi Hidma chhattisgarh 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X