Body of Madvi Hidma Brought to His Native Village in Chhattisgarh

Charla: The mortal remains of top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma were brought to his native village, Poovarti, in Chhattisgarh. A large number of family members and villagers gathered to see his body, plunging the village into deep sorrow. His mother, Punji, broke down in tears upon seeing her son.

Hidma was killed on Tuesday in an encounter with security forces in the Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district. After completing post-mortem and other formalities, his body reached his hometown two days later.